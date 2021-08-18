See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO

Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Abessinio works at Carmela Abessinio DO in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abessinio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carmela Abessinio PC
    15450 E Jefferson Ave Ste 150, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 885-1320

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Gynecologic Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174661763
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abessinio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abessinio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abessinio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abessinio works at Carmela Abessinio DO in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. View the full address on Dr. Abessinio’s profile.

    Dr. Abessinio has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abessinio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abessinio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abessinio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abessinio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abessinio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

