Overview of Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO

Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.



Dr. Abessinio works at Carmela Abessinio DO in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.