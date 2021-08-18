Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abessinio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO
Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Park, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Abessinio's Office Locations
Carmela Abessinio PC15450 E Jefferson Ave Ste 150, Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230 Directions (313) 885-1320
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The kindest soul and an super experienced OBGYN to boot. I am so glad I was referred to her! Dr. Abessinio is at ALL of her deliveries, I think she said she’s missed 3 in 22 years. This can mean that if you are a non-preggo office patient, you may be rescheduled. She has a delightful tiny office with a single exam room and nurse that make it feel like a home and not the doctor’s office. She is also universally adored by the L&D nurses at Beaumont Grosse Point.
About Dr. Carmela Abessinio, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1174661763
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abessinio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abessinio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abessinio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abessinio has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abessinio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Abessinio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abessinio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abessinio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abessinio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.