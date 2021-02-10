Dr. Carmela Cowdrey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cowdrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmela Cowdrey, DO
Overview of Dr. Carmela Cowdrey, DO
Dr. Carmela Cowdrey, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Goshen, IN.
Dr. Cowdrey works at
Dr. Cowdrey's Office Locations
Oaklawn Psychiatric Center330 Lakeview Dr, Goshen, IN 46528 Directions (574) 533-1234Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Cowdrey is by far the Best in the Business. If you are ever in need of someone who will always put her patients first and who has a heart of gold than she's the Doctor for you. I miss her deeply and hope I can continue tele-med appointments with her myself. Please if you see this reach out to Wayne Buck...
About Dr. Carmela Cowdrey, DO
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1396060539
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cowdrey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cowdrey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cowdrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cowdrey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cowdrey.
