Dr. Carmela Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmela Morales, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with University Medical Center of El Paso.
Locations
UMC - West Clinic6600 N Desert Blvd, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 790-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She’s absolutely amazing. I recommend her to everyone for this procedure
About Dr. Carmela Morales, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morales accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morales has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Diarrhea and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morales on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.