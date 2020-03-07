Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettigrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD
Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.
Dr. Pettigrew works at
Dr. Pettigrew's Office Locations
-
1
Savannah OBGYN Specialists600 E 70th St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 355-7766
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
The best OBGYN that I have ever seen. She has been my doctor for 18 years, I think she and her practice is amazing.
About Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1295814432
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettigrew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettigrew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettigrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettigrew works at
Dr. Pettigrew has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettigrew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettigrew. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettigrew.
