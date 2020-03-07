Overview of Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD

Dr. Carmela Pettigrew, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.



Dr. Pettigrew works at Savannah OBGYN Specialists in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Yeast Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.