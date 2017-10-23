Overview of Dr. Carmelina Gordon, MD

Dr. Carmelina Gordon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Philippines Manila, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Gordon works at Specialty Eye Institute in Jackson, MI with other offices in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.