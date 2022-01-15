Dr. Carmelita Colbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelita Colbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmelita Colbert, MD
Dr. Carmelita Colbert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Westmont, IL. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Colbert's Office Locations
Duly Health and Care801 N Cass Ave Ste 150, Westmont, IL 60559 Directions (630) 268-0200
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
- 3 430 Warrenville Rd Ste 300, Lisle, IL 60532 Directions (630) 364-7850
Dupage Medical Group2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (630) 268-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The first appointment, Dr. Colbert said something to the tune of, "now I'm going to ask you 100 questions," and she certainly did. She was extremely thorough, listened to all of my concerns and most uniquely, when she prescribed me a medication she took the time to explain all of the side effects, which a doctor has never done for me in the past. She is extremely knowledgeable and understanding. I would 100% recommend her to anyone who is unfortunate enough to need a rheumatologist. She is outstanding.
About Dr. Carmelita Colbert, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colbert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colbert has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Colbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Colbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.