Dr. Carmelita Lugue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lugue's Office Locations
Cmg-gaston Women's Health Care LLC620 Summit Crossing Pl Ste 108, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 825-4449Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-3355
Ashley Womens Center1225 E Garrison Blvd, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 865-7416
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to the emergency room with terrible abdominal pain. She quickly recognized the issue and took me to the operating room where I had a ruptured ovarian cyst that wasn't visible on the CT scan. I was bleeding into my abdomen and they took out 500 cc's of blood. If she chose a wait and see approach things could have been worse.
About Dr. Carmelita Lugue, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lugue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lugue accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lugue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lugue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lugue.
