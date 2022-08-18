Overview of Dr. Carmelita Lugue, DO

Dr. Carmelita Lugue, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lugue works at Cmg-gaston Women's Health Care LLC in Gastonia, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.