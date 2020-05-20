Dr. Carmelita Teeter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teeter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelita Teeter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmelita Teeter, MD
Dr. Carmelita Teeter, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Baylor College of Medicine ? Houston, Texas and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Medical City Alliance.
Dr. Teeter works at
Dr. Teeter's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Bone & Joint - Alliance3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (682) 337-8805Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Texas Bone & Joint - Las Colinas6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 270, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 807-7776Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Medical City Alliance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Teeter?
Dr Teeter was excellent with me. I am terrified of needles so when said she was giving me an injection to my shoulder I started to panic. Dr Teeter put me at ease and administered that shot like a ro!
About Dr. Carmelita Teeter, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1629160700
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at Houston John P. and Kathrine G. McGovern Medical School - Houston, Texas
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine – Cleveland, Ohio
- University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson, Arizona
- Baylor College of Medicine ? Houston, Texas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teeter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teeter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Teeter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Teeter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teeter works at
Dr. Teeter speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Teeter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teeter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teeter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teeter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.