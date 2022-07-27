Overview of Dr. Carmelita Torres, MD

Dr. Carmelita Torres, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Torres works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.