Overview

Dr. Carmelo Panetta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital.



Dr. Panetta works at St. Joseph's Hospital in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Maplewood, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent, Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.