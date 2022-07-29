Overview of Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD

Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Puccio works at Advanced Physician Services in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.