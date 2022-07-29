Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD
Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Puccio works at
Dr. Puccio's Office Locations
-
1
Hudson Valley Hem/Onc Assocs19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-8375
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puccio?
Drs. Tauseef Ahmed & Carmelo Puccio have extended my life by 18 years & counting. Every medical call has been 100%; from dual stem cell replacement to wonderful drugs supported by the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
About Dr. Carmelo Puccio, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1023070976
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puccio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puccio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puccio works at
Dr. Puccio has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Puccio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Puccio speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Puccio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puccio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.