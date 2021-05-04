Dr. Carmen Balding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Balding, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Balding, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, WI. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee and Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Balding works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee - River Woods Parkway375 W River Woods Pkwy, Glendale, WI 53212 Directions (414) 326-1514
-
2
Steven A Giles MDN4W22370 Bluemound Rd Ste 200, Waukesha, WI 53186 Directions (262) 574-9920
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia Saint Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balding?
A "no-big-deal" skin cancer (BCC) diagnosis had me in need of Moh's surgery on my nose. As it turns out, Dr. Balding was my surgeon. I feel like I won the lottery! Not only was she kind, caring, and compassionate, SHE. WAS. GOOD! My surgery turned out to be five hours and more of a "big-deal" than anyone thought. She had the perfect bedside manner and her suture work was incredible. A few weeks later my regular dermatologist did a punch biopsy on an atypical mole on my torso and the suture was poorly executed. These two events gave me an even deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship of Dr. Balding!!
About Dr. Carmen Balding, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1811095342
Education & Certifications
- PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balding has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balding works at
Dr. Balding has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balding. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.