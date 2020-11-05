Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballestas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD
Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.
Dr. Ballestas' Office Locations
JDCH Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders1150 N 35th Ave Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 820-4597Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sunshine Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ballestas is an excellent physician. She is very empathetic towards her patients and families. Her kindness and compassion is visible in her bedside manner.
About Dr. Carmen Ballestas, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1871667048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Dr. Ballestas speaks Spanish.
