Overview

Dr. Carmen Berger, MD is a Dermatologist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Southlake Clinic, Renton, WA in Renton, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.