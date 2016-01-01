Dr. Carmen Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Bruno, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Bruno, MD
Dr. Carmen Bruno, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL.
Dr. Bruno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bruno's Office Locations
-
1
Edgar Patino MD7600 S Red Rd Ste 225, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 663-6366
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bruno?
About Dr. Carmen Bruno, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1609020841
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bruno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bruno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.