Overview of Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD

Dr. Carmen Calfa, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Tirgu-Mures, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.



Dr. Calfa works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.