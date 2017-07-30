Overview

Dr. Carmen Campanelli, MD is a Dermatologist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.



Dr. Campanelli works at Yardley Dermatology Associates in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.