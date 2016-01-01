See All Nephrologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD

Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Canals-Navas works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Canals-Navas' Office Locations

    Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ
    201 Laurel Oak Rd Ste B, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hyperkalemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Proteinuria
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Kidney Failure
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Dehydration
End-Stage Renal Disease
Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nephrotic Syndrome
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Osteodystrophy
Renal Scan
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Vitamin D Deficiency
Alkalosis
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
Goodpasture's Disease
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Hydronephrosis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Kidney Hypertrophy
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Peritoneal Dialysis
Potassium Deficiency
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Small Kidney
Systemic Vasculitis
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
Vasculitis
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Photo: Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD
    About Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Female
    • 1144277518
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
    • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
    • University of Connecticut Health Center-John Dempsey Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Nephrology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Canals-Navas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canals-Navas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Canals-Navas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Canals-Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Canals-Navas works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates of NJ in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Canals-Navas’s profile.

    Dr. Canals-Navas has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canals-Navas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Canals-Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canals-Navas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canals-Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canals-Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

