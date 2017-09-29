Dr. Carmen Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Casas, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Casas, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.
Locations
Carmen C Casas MD5756 S Staples St Ste J1, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Casas took me in same day due to a cancellation. Yes I did wait. The reason there's a wait is because she gives very specific individualized care. She is extremely thorough and willing to problem solve- that takes time and it was appreciated. The staff was excellent and caring as well. When she found out I was private pay she gave me samples I would highly recommend this physician. She allowed me to take part in the treatment plan.
About Dr. Carmen Casas, MD
- Dermatology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1063400836
Education & Certifications
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Dermatology
