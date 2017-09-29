See All Dermatologists in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Carmen Casas, MD

Dermatology
2.3 (24)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Carmen Casas, MD is a Dermatologist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY.

Dr. Casas works at Carmen C Casas MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carmen C Casas MD
    5756 S Staples St Ste J1, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Seborrheic Dermatitis

Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 29, 2017
    Dr Casas took me in same day due to a cancellation. Yes I did wait. The reason there's a wait is because she gives very specific individualized care. She is extremely thorough and willing to problem solve- that takes time and it was appreciated. The staff was excellent and caring as well. When she found out I was private pay she gave me samples I would highly recommend this physician. She allowed me to take part in the treatment plan.
    Dallas, TX — Sep 29, 2017
    About Dr. Carmen Casas, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063400836
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Casas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casas works at Carmen C Casas MD in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Casas’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Casas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

