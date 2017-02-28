Dr. Carmen Cirstea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cirstea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Cirstea, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Cirstea, MD
Dr. Carmen Cirstea, MD is a Neurology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station.
Dr. Cirstea works at
Dr. Cirstea's Office Locations
-
1
Baylor Scott White-college Station Rock Prairie800 SCOTT AND WHITE DR, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 207-3636
-
2
Carmen D. Cirstea M.D., P.A.19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 210, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 667-4217
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cirstea?
I am so grateful to this doctor for all my issues were resolved with the correct meds given to me by her and are still keeping me going at this point haven't been able to go consult with her for insurance issues but hope to soon be able to resolve this issue and continue my visits with her and for her to keep me in control of my health problems she is the best neolagist Ianyone can have thank you dr ciirstea
About Dr. Carmen Cirstea, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Romanian
- 1669442588
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachussets
- Boston University Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center/Case Western Reserve University
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cirstea has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cirstea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cirstea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cirstea works at
Dr. Cirstea has seen patients for Headache, Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cirstea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cirstea speaks Romanian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cirstea. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cirstea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cirstea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cirstea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.