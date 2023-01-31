Overview

Dr. Carmen Ehlers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Walla Walla, WA. They graduated from Universidad Nacional De Rosario, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Providence St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Ehlers works at Adventist Health Community Pharmacy in Walla Walla, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.