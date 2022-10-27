Overview

Dr. Carmen Escandon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Escandon works at Family Medicine and Aesthetics in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.