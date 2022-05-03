Overview of Dr. Carmen Farrior, MD

Dr. Carmen Farrior, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pikesville, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center and Northwest Hospital Center.



Dr. Farrior works at Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates in Pikesville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.