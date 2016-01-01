Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferreira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD
Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ferreira's Office Locations
-
1
Pediatric Epilepsy and Neurology Specialists508 S Habana Ave Ste 340, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 873-7367
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ferreira?
About Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447341508
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ferreira has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ferreira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ferreira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ferreira works at
Dr. Ferreira has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferreira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ferreira speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferreira. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferreira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferreira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferreira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.