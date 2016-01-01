Overview of Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD

Dr. Carmen Ferreira, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Ferreira works at PEDIATRIC EPILEPSY AND NEUROLOGY SPECIALISTS in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.