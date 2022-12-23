Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD
Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Folmar works at
Dr. Folmar's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology4359 New Shepherdsville Rd Unit 255, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Folmar put me at ease. She is pleasant, cheerful, factual, and it is very apparent she cares about the whole patient.
About Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1477811560
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
