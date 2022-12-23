Overview of Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD

Dr. Carmen Folmar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bardstown, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Folmar works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Obstetrics & Gynecology in Bardstown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.