Dr. Carmen Fuentes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuentes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Fuentes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Fuentes, MD
Dr. Carmen Fuentes, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Dr. Fuentes works at
Dr. Fuentes' Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Specialists6161 Kempsville Cir Ste 315, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 461-5400
-
2
Neurology Specialists1000 First Colonial Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 461-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fuentes?
She is cery friendly and extremely knowledgeable in her field. When you have an appointment you are seen at that time, no waiting at all Listens carefully to all my questions and explains everything in a way I can easily understand. Never rushes me through an appointment. Excellent bedside manner. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Carmen Fuentes, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639361033
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fuentes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuentes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuentes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuentes works at
Dr. Fuentes has seen patients for Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuentes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fuentes speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fuentes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fuentes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fuentes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fuentes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.