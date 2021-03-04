Overview

Dr. Carmen Griza, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Inst de Med, Timisoara and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Griza works at Linda C Henriksen MD in Chicago, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.