Dr. Carmen Hernandez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Hernandez works at Frederick Gastroenterolgy Assoc in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.