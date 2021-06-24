Dr. Carmen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Great Beginnings Pediatrics3975 I 49 S Service Rd Ste 201, Opelousas, LA 70570 Directions (337) 407-2795
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Love her to the moon and back. Great explaining any concerns I had and took her time examining my child. Although her receptionist (those who schedule the appointments) are Not the most friendliest and can Be just ignorant and arrogant at times (most of the time), it isn't her fault. Overall SHE IS THE BEST...
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1003808346
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
