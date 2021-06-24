Overview of Dr. Carmen Johnson, MD

Dr. Carmen Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Opelousas, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.



Dr. Johnson works at Great Beginnings Pediatrics in Opelousas, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.