Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD
Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Mercer University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Kavali's Office Locations
Kavali Plastic Surgery and Skin Renewal Center6045 Barfield Rd Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 250-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kavali is an absolutely phenomenal plastic surgeon. She is incredibly thorough during the evaluation process and listens & address any concerns you may have. She takes her time with each and every patient. I’ve never felt rushed during my appointments. Her staff is warm and approachable. From the moment you walk in the door, you’re politely greeted and treated with the utmost respect. Dr. Kavali is highly experienced and is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery. If you’re looking for phenomenal results, meticulous attention is detail, and a plastic surgeon you can trust, look no further. Dr. Kavali is the best in Atlanta.
About Dr. Carmen Kavali, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316903255
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- U Il
- Mercer University School of Medicine
- MERCER UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kavali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavali. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.