Dr. Carmen Klass, MD is accepting new patients.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Carmen Klass, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Eberhard-Kars U and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital Midtown, Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Klass' Office Locations
Georgia Cancer Specialists I PC340 Kennestone Hospital Blvd Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 281-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Today marks 5 years of when I was diagnosed. Dr. Klass released me today. We hugged and spoke of the first time we met in her office. I’m so thankful she was my doctor. Dr. Klass is amazing and puts her patients first. She was with me the entire way and though it wasn’t easy...I’m alive. She’s the best!
About Dr. Carmen Klass, MD
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Eberhard-Kars U
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klass has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
