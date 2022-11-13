Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD
Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Lafia works at
Dr. Lafia's Office Locations
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-0543
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Directions (248) 645-0840
Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have extreme difficulty with appointments such as these, and Dr. Lafia was so compassionate and kind to me about my anxiety and nerves. She had no problem letting me catch my breath and slowing down for me to be able to focus on the details of the appointment. I highly recommend both Eastside and Dr. Lafia, especially to those patients who need a bit kinder approach.
About Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1902165731
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University of Nevada At Reno
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
- Michigan State
Frequently Asked Questions
