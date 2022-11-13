Overview of Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD

Dr. Carmen Lafia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Lafia works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Roseville, MI, Birmingham, MI and Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.