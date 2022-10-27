Dr. Carmen Meier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Meier, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Meier, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Meier works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Montgomery (8231)8231 Cornell Rd Ste 320, Montgomery, OH 45249 Directions (513) 794-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Meier is an outstanding physician. I met with her originally due to GERD and subsequently she performed an endoscopy. Most recently she performed my colonoscopy. She is a very warm and personal individual who listens to her patients, asks and thoroughly answers questions. She is a skilled and expert practitioner. She also performed my wife's Colonoscopy and I would trust her with any member of our family. She truly is an outstanding Physician whom highly recommend.
About Dr. Carmen Meier, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306046107
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meier has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Meier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meier.
