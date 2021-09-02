Overview

Dr. Carmen Mikacenic, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Mikacenic works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.