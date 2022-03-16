Overview

Dr. Carmen Morales, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carson, CA. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Morales works at Torrance Health Association Inc in Carson, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.