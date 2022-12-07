Dr. Carmen Peden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Peden, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Peden, MD
Dr. Carmen Peden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.
Dr. Peden's Office Locations
Womans Group Tampa2716 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 875-8032
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peden is absolutely amazing! She is compassionate, professional, easy to talk with, extremely knowledgeable and a highly skilled surgeon. She makes you feel like you are important to her and not just a med rec#. Her staff is also great. She goes above and beyond to make sure you’re getting the care that you need. By far the best physician I have ever seen.
About Dr. Carmen Peden, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- University of Florida at Shands
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
Dr. Peden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peden speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Peden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peden.
