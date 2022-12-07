Overview of Dr. Carmen Peden, MD

Dr. Carmen Peden, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine.



Dr. Peden works at The Womens Group in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.