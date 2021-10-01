Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pisc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD
Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Putnam, CT. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center and Good Samaritan Medical Center.
Dr. Pisc works at
Dr. Pisc's Office Locations
Day Kimball Healthcare Inc.320 Pomfret St, Putnam, CT 06260 Directions (860) 963-6425Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Steward Good Samaritan Medical Center Inc.235 N Pearl St, Brockton, MA 02301 Directions (978) 902-9040
Hospital Affiliations
- Beebe Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
friendly, professional and thorough first visit. dr ordered a bunch of labs to investigate anemia. nice front desk staff and clean exam rooms.
About Dr. Carmen Pisc, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
- 1356324453
Education & Certifications
- Faculty of Medicine, Bucharest University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pisc has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pisc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pisc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pisc works at
Dr. Pisc has seen patients for Anemia and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pisc on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pisc speaks French and Romanian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pisc. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pisc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pisc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pisc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.