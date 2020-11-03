See All Family Doctors in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Rodriguez works at RODRIGUEZ CARMEN R MD in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carmen R Rodriguez MD
    500 San Mateo Blvd NE Ste B, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-6500
  2. 2
    Active Life Inc
    124 Alvarado Dr Se, Albuquerque, NM 87108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 262-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Screening
Hives
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Screening

Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
VAP Lipid Testing
Diabetes Screening
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Sinusitis
Administrative Physical
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arrhythmia Screening
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bacteriuria Screening
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood Allergy Testing
Bone Density Scan
Breast Cancer Screening
Breast Pain
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Screening
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Detoxification Evaluation
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Evaluation
Difficulty With Walking
Dipstick Urinalysis
Disability Evaluation
Drug Allergy Testing
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
Dyslexia Assessment
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Esophagitis
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Geriatric Assessment
Gonorrhea Screening
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Health Screening
Heart Disease
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Home Sleep Study
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impairment Rating Evaluation
Independent Educational Evaluation
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Fluid Test
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease Evaluation
Malaise and Fatigue
Mammography
McMurray's Test
Melanoma Screening
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mole Evaluation
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pre-Operative Evaluation
Pregnancy Test
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rapid Flu Test
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Skin Testing and Screening
Sleep Apnea
Spinal and Postural Screening
STD Screening
Strep Test
Syphilis Screening
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Screening
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trichomoniasis Screening
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaccination
Vaginosis Screening
Varicose Eczema
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheelchair Evaluation
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 03, 2020
    She spends time on each visit, listens and explains carefully how she comes to DX, treatment and/or referral. Best doctor I have had in my 89 years.
    Nov 03, 2020
    About Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538272364
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodriguez works at RODRIGUEZ CARMEN R MD in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Rodriguez’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

