Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD
Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez's Office Locations
- 1 800 Community Dr Ste 302, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had the best experience ever with her. Had 3 births with here. I wouldnt change a thing. She is the sweetest person ever. The wait time is long but its worth every minute. It is undertandable since she has to take care of her patients at the hospital to give birth. The wait time also is for a good reason, she takes her time to exam you and answer all your questions.
About Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1780602870
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez speaks French and Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez.
