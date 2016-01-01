Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandridge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO
Overview of Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO
Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Sandridge works at
Dr. Sandridge's Office Locations
-
1
Klein Bldg5401 Old York Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-8220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandridge?
About Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1174611727
Education & Certifications
- Suburban Community Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandridge has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandridge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandridge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandridge works at
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandridge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandridge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandridge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandridge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.