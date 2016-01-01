Overview of Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO

Dr. Carmen Sandridge, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Sandridge works at Einstein Internal Medicine Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.