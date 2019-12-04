Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD
Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deland, FL.
Dr. Sanz works at
Dr. Sanz's Office Locations
SAAFE Health Services LLC201 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 873-2963
Saafe Behavioral Services208 Booth Rd Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 256-4118Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sanz takes her time and really tries to understand the problems that you are trying to discuss with her. Spanish is her first language, but she always knows what I am saying and listens very attentively. Her best quality, though, I would have to say is how much she cares and that you can't fake. It is either there or it isn't. And with Dr. Sanz it is totally there, she cares deeply and it shows in her voice and the way she treats you.
About Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1669462024
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanz works at
Dr. Sanz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.