Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Map Pin Small Deland, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD

Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deland, FL. 

Dr. Sanz works at SAAFE Health Services LLC in Deland, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SAAFE Health Services LLC
    201 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 873-2963
  2. 2
    Saafe Behavioral Services
    208 Booth Rd Ste C, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 256-4118
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2019
    Doctor Sanz takes her time and really tries to understand the problems that you are trying to discuss with her. Spanish is her first language, but she always knows what I am saying and listens very attentively. Her best quality, though, I would have to say is how much she cares and that you can't fake. It is either there or it isn't. And with Dr. Sanz it is totally there, she cares deeply and it shows in her voice and the way she treats you.
    Michelle Hilliker — Dec 04, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD
    About Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1669462024
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanz has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

