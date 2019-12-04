Overview of Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD

Dr. Carmen Sanz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Deland, FL.



Dr. Sanz works at SAAFE Health Services LLC in Deland, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.