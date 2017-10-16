Overview of Dr. Carmen Selman, MD

Dr. Carmen Selman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FOR ORADEA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Selman works at Quality Womens Care Of Florida in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.