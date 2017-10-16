Dr. Carmen Selman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Selman, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Selman, MD
Dr. Carmen Selman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY FOR ORADEA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Selman's Office Locations
All Womens Healthcare of South Broward Inc.601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 205, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 431-1211
All Womens Healthcare of South Broward Inc.1150 N 35th Ave Ste 400, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-1960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For this last visit, I liked that unlike other visits I was seen close to my appt time.
About Dr. Carmen Selman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295938090
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY FOR ORADEA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Selman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Selman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Selman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selman.
