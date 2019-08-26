Overview

Dr. Carmen Tapiador, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Tapiador works at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Counseling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.