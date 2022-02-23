See All Dermatologists in Bluffton, SC
Overview

Dr. Carmen Traywick, MD is a Dermatologist in Bluffton, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hilton Head Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Traywick works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Bluffton, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    May River Dermatology, LLC
    350 Fording Island Rd Ste 100, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 837-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hilton Head Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Treatment frequency



Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Carolina Care Plan
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Carmen Traywick, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1588841597
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Carmen Traywick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traywick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Traywick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Traywick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Traywick works at May River Dermatology, LLC in Bluffton, SC. View the full address on Dr. Traywick’s profile.

    Dr. Traywick has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traywick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Traywick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traywick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traywick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traywick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

