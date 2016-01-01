Overview

Dr. Carmen Tudela, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.