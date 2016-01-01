Dr. Carmen Tudela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tudela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmen Tudela, MD
Overview
Dr. Carmen Tudela, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1801 NW 9th Ave Ste 201, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 466-8490
2
Dr. Rafael A. Penalver Clinic Inc971 NW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33128 Directions (786) 466-8490
Jackson Health System1611 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (786) 466-8490Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Carmen Tudela, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
