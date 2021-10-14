Dr. C Varin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. C Varin, MD
Overview
Dr. C Varin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi and South Texas Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Varin works at
Locations
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas613 Elizabeth St Ste 612, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 202-7083
Colon and Rectal Surgeons of South Texas4234 Weber Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 844-8278
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi
- South Texas Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Varin is a very knowledgeable Dr. He has a very caring and understanding manner. his bedside manner is perfect. He has a sense of humor that can be very easing when you are stressed. He is direct and to the point, but spends as much time as is needed to answer questions, explain procedures and results. I am blessed to have had him as my surgeon. the only issues i ever had is with making an appointment and getting calls returned. Someone has dropped the ball in communication in his office staff. The reception desk is however very friendly and efficient.
About Dr. C Varin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1639141963
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varin has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Varin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.