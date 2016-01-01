Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmen Webb, MD
Overview of Dr. Carmen Webb, MD
Dr. Carmen Webb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Webb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Webb's Office Locations
-
1
Webb Carmen T MD4100 McEwen Rd Ste 285, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (972) 410-1672
-
2
Yolanda Bruce Brooks Psy.d4100 Alpha Rd Ste 1150, Dallas, TX 75244 Directions (972) 899-1672
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Webb?
About Dr. Carmen Webb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1356408629
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Webb works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.