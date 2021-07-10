Dr. Angeles has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carmina Angeles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Carmina Angeles, MD
Dr. Carmina Angeles, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bay Area Hospital, Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center.
Dr. Angeles works at
Dr. Angeles' Office Locations
Orthopedic Spinal Associates LLC74B Centennial Loop Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 686-3791
KeiperSpine1410 Oak St Ste 100, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 485-2357
Hospital Affiliations
- Bay Area Hospital
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
i had fusion surgery & surgery for stenosis. surgery went well. dr angeles both listens & evaluates in a very professional manor. she is now w/keiper spine instead of neurospine institute. i had surgery by another doctor from neurospine 7 years ago & i can't say that went as well as the surgery dr angeles performed. the surgery was performed at mckenzie willamette hospital rather than riverbend, as i had a horrible experience at riverbend & will never go back there, so i was over joyed that she could operate at mckenzie willamette. i realize back surgery can be really tricky, but i'm very grateful she was able to perform these surgeries on me. i would not hesitate to go to her again or recommend her to others.
About Dr. Carmina Angeles, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1902000599
Education & Certifications
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
