Dr. Carmina Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carmina Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carmina Charles, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Charles?
I've been going to Dr. Charles for years. She's very patient and I never feel rushed. She answers all of my questions and is knowledgeable about Thyroid conditions. She does biopsies in the office.
About Dr. Carmina Charles, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Creole and French
- 1437300142
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Health
- Ross University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles works at
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Hypothyroidism and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks Creole and French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.