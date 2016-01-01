Overview of Dr. Carmine Cammarosano, MD

Dr. Carmine Cammarosano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Cammarosano works at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.